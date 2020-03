BRIEF-Liminal Biosciences says To Date, Have Not Had Any Material Disruptions To Ongoing Business Activities From COVID-19

March 22 (Reuters) - Liminal BioSciences Inc:

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES- TO DATE, HAVE NOT HAD ANY MATERIAL DISRUPTIONS TO ONGOING BUSINESS ACTIVITIES FROM COVID-19

* IT IS POSSIBLE THAT CO COULD BE SUBJECT TO DISRUPTIONS OR DELAYS AS SITUATION EVOLVES

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES- WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY PROMETIC BIOPRODUCTION FOCUSED ON DEVELOPMENT OF CO’S LEAD PLASMA-DERIVED PRODUCT CANDIDATE, RYPLAZIM

* LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES- EXPECT TO RESUBMIT BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR RYPLAZIM WITH FDA IN FIRST HALF OF 2020