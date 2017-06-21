FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Limoneira Co entered a master loan agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Limoneira Co entered a master loan agreement

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co

* Limoneira on June 20, co entered a master loan agreement with Farm Credit West, FLCA together with a revolving credit facility supplement - SEC filing

* Limoneira Co - ‍supplements provide aggregate borrowing capacity of $100 million

* Limoneira Co - Co also entered into a non-revolving credit facility supplement

* Limoneira Co - borrowing capacity of $100 million comprised of $60 million under revolving credit supplement, $40 million under non-revolving credit supplement

* Limoneira - initial interest rate in effect under each of supplements is 2.89% per annum, which rate to be automatically adjusted commencing July 1, 2017

* Limoneira Co - any amounts outstanding under supplements are due and payable in full on July 1, 2022

* Limoneira Co - in connection with paydown of prior credit facility, on June 19, 2017 company entered into a novation agreement

* Limoneira co - ‍proceeds from supplements were used to pay down all remaining outstanding indebtedness under revolving credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sXaqqC) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.