BRIEF-Limoneira Company Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

March 11 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $41.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $43.1 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.20 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SAYS REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* FOR 2020, CO UPDATING ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTATIONS, DUE TO NEGATIVE IMPACT COVID-19 HAVING ON CONSUMER DEMAND IN ASIAN COUNTRIES AND SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

* DURING Q2 2020, HAVE EXPERIENCED REDUCED LEMON AND ORANGE PRICING DUE TO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* EXPECT FULL FISCAL YEAR 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO INCREASE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR TO A RANGE OF $15 MILLION TO $20 MILLION

* WILL NOT BE PROVIDING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE GOING FORWARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: