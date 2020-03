March 13 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co:

* LIMONEIRA PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING ITS MARCH 24, 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* LIMONEIRA - WILL MODIFY FORMAT OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020 AT 10:00 AM PACIFIC TIME IN CALIFORNIA

* LIMONEIRA CO - WILL ONLY HOLD FORMAL BUSINESS PORTION OF MEETING AND WILL POSTPONE “BUSINESS UPDATE” PORTION UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: