* Limoneira Co - ‍Joseph Rumley to resign from his position as chief financial officer​

* Limoneira Co - ‍company has commenced a process to identify and retain a successor to Rumley​

* Limoneira Co - ‍effective date of Rumley's resignation has not yet been determined, but is expected to be in January 2018​