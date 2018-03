March 12 (Reuters) - Limuru Tea Plc:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 31.6 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS LOSS OF 26.7 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* FY TURNOVER 80.4 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 103.9 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR-AGO‍​

* SAYS DIRECTORS DO NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND ‍​

"EXPECTS TO SEE GOOD IMPROVEMENT IN CROP YIELD WITH INCREASED RAINFALL THAT STARTED AT FEB-END"