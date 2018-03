March 7 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp:

* GLOBAL MANUFACTURING POWERHOUSE LINAMAR ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ISRAELI WHEEL INNOVATOR SOFTWHEEL

* LINAMAR CORP - AS PART OF STRATEGIC COOPERATION BETWEEN CO & SOFTWHEEL, CO WILL SET UP A PRODUCTION LINE FOR SOFTWHEEL PRODUCTS IN NORTH AMERICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: