May 15 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp:

* LINAMAR CORP QTRLY SALES FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE $1,893.9 MILLION, UP $237.9 MILLION FROM $1,656.0 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* LINAMAR CORP QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: