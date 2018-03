March 7 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp:

* LINAMAR DELIVERS STRONG QUARTER OF DOUBLE DIGIT EARNINGS GROWTH AND SECOND MAJOR E-AXLE WIN CAPPING OFF A RECORD YEAR IN SALES, EARNINGS AND NEW BUSINESS WINS

* QTRLY ‍SALES $1,574.5 MILLION VERSUS $1,374.8​ MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.73, REVENUE VIEW C$1.51 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: