Feb 28 (Reuters) - Linas Agro Group Ab:

* SAYS 6 MONTHS 2017/2018 SALES AT EUR 324.764 VERSUS EUR 297.193 YEAR AGO

* SAYS 6 MONTHS 2017/2018 NET PROFIT AT EUR 7,490 VERSUS EUR 2,709 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2F0biSm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)