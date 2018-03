March 27 (Reuters) - Linas Agro Group Ab:

* SAYS RECEIVED A NOTIFICATION OF RESIGNATION OF MR. VYTAUTAS ŠIDLAUSKAS FROM POST OF DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* SAYS LAST DAY OF MR. VYTAUTAS ŠIDLAUSKAS IN COMPANY’S BOARD WILL BE 30 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)