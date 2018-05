May 9 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp :

* Q1 REVENUE $61.9 MILLION

* ON A SAME SCHOOL BASIS, GENERATED 1.5% REVENUE GROWTH AND STUDENT START GROWTH OF 2.2% IN QUARTER

* CO IS REITERATING GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018

* COMPANY REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE