Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp :

* LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP - ‍FIRST AMENDMENT PROVIDES BORROWERS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $15 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING