22 days ago
BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.97
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.97

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc:

* Lincoln Electric reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 sales $626.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $620.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.97

* Lincoln Electric - given sustained improvement in year-over-year demand, expect to continue to achieve modest sales and margin growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

