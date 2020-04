BRIEF-Lincoln Financial Announces Steps to Support Customers Experiencing COVID-19-Related Financial Challenges

April 21 (Reuters) - Lincoln National Corp:

* LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP - WAIVING ELIGIBLE WITHDRAWAL AND LOAN INITIATION FEES AS DEFINED UNDER CARES ACT

* LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP - MAKING TEMPORARY MODIFICATIONS TO HELP ITS INDIVIDUAL LIFE INSURANCE POLICYHOLDERS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP - PREMIUM PAYMENT GRACE PERIODS WILL BE EXTENDED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS FOR THOSE WITH COVID-19-RELATED HARDSHIPS

* LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP - WILL ADJUST ITS PRACTICES TO COMPLY WITH ANY STATE-ISSUED MANDATES

* LINCOLN NATIONAL - UPON REQUEST, CUSTOMERS MAY DISCONTINUE THEIR AUTOMATIC BANK WITHDRAWALS, ADJUST THEIR PREMIUM PAYMENT SCHEDULE

* LINCOLN NATIONAL - UPON REQUEST, CUSTOMERS MAY EXPEDITE LOANS AND WITHDRAWALS

* LINCOLN NATIONAL - ON GROUP BENEFITS SIDE, CO IS CONTINUING COVERAGE TO EMPLOYEES WHOSE JOB STATUS HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 UNTIL SEPT 30, 2020

* LINCOLN NATIONAL - EXTENDING STANDARD PREMIUM PAYMENT GRACE PERIOD ON ITS GROUP INSURANCE POLICIES AND SERVICE AGREEMENTS THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

* LINCOLN NATIONAL - CO, ALONG WITH ACCENTURE, SERVICENOW & VERIZON LAUNCHED PEOPLE+WORK CONNECT COLLABORATIVE ONLINE EMPLOYER-TO-EMPLOYER INITIATIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: