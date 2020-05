May 6 (Reuters) - Lincoln National Corp:

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $4.5 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.17 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $4.53 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY BVPS, INCLUDING AOCI, OF $85.79, UP 6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: