BRIEF-Lincoln Financial Group Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.67

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lincoln National Corp:

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.98

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.67

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.91 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3,669 MILLION VERSUS $3,254 MILLION

* LINCOLN NATIONAL ‍ IMPACTS TO NET INCOME (AFTER-TAX) IN QUARTER INCLUDED $1.3 BILLION BENEFIT FROM IMPACT ON NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY AS A RESULT OF TAX ACT​

* QTRLY OPERATING EPS, EXCLUDING NOTABLE ITEMS $1.98

* LINCOLN NATIONAL - ‍IMPACTS TO QTRLY NET INCOME (AFTER-TAX) INCLUDED $905 MILLION IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLES RELATED TO TCJA, ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING CHANGES