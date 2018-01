BRIEF-Lincoln Financial Signs Agreement To Acquire Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lincoln National Corp:

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY OF BOSTON

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP - CO WILL PAY LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE GROUP ABOUT $3.3 BILLION

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL - DEAL CONSISTS OF $1.446 BILLION TOTAL NET INVESTMENT FOR GROUP BENEFITS BUSINESS & $425 MILLION IN REQUIRED CAPITAL

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO CO‘S EPS IN 2019, EXCLUDING INTEGRATION COSTS

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP - DEAL WILL BE FINANCED WITH CASH AND ISSUANCE OF DEBT

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL - CO‘S BUYBACK PROGRAM TO BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED, EXPECTED TO RESUME NO LATER THAN Q3 2018​

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL - REMAINING COMPONENTS OF PAYMENT TO LIBERTY MUTUAL INCLUDE $410 MILLION OF INDIVIDUAL LIFE & ANNUITY VALUE PAID BY PROTECTIVE LIFE

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL - REMAINING COMPONENTS OF PAYMENT TO LIBERTY MUTUAL ALSO INCLUDE $1.202 BILLION RELATED TO EXCESS CAPITAL IN LLAC, $211 MILLION TAX ITEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: