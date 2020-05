May 8 (Reuters) - Lincoln National Corp:

* LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART SENIOR NOTES OFFERING - SEC FILING

* LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP - NOTES WILL BE ISSUED IN DENOMINATIONS OF $2,000 AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF $1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/3ciZrv2] Further company coverage: