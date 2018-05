May 2 (Reuters) - Lincoln National Corp:

* LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.97 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.94 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE $3,609 MILLION VERSUS $3,500 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE, INCLUDING ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME WAS $73.09, UP 10% FROM A YEAR AGO

