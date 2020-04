April 27 (Reuters) - Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* RECEIVES APPROVAL TO MANUFACTURE HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE TABLETS

* APPROVAL FROM FOOD & DRUG CONTROL ADMINISTRATION, GUJARAT

* MANUFACTURE AT PLANT IN KHATRAJ IN AHMEDABAD

* AFTER APPROVAL FROM DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF FOREIGN TRADE (DGFT) CO WILL BE ABLE TO EXPORT PRODUCTS