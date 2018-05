BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.24

May 3 (Reuters) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc :

* LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $82.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $77.5 MILLION

* BOOKINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FOR FUTURE TRAVEL INCREASED 20%

* SEES 2018 TOUR REVENUES OF $308 MILLION - $315 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $54 MILLION - $57 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $311.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S