BRIEF-Lindblad expeditions reports Q3 earnings per share $0.20

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $84.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc - sees 2017 tour revenues of $266 million - $270 million​

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc - sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA of $42 million - $44 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: