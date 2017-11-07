BRIEF-Lindblad expeditions reports Q3 earnings per share $0.20

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2017 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 revenue $84.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $83.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc - sees 2017 tour revenues of $266 million - $270 million
* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $42 million - $44 million