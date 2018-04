April 25 (Reuters) - Linde AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: LINDE AG: LINDE PLC, LINDE AND PRAXAIR INTEND CASH MERGER SQUEEZE OUT FOR LINDE AG AFTER COMPLETION OF BUSINESS COMBINATION

* IN EVENT OF SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION, LINDE INTERMEDIATE HOLDING AG IS EXPECTED TO HOLD APPROX 92 % IN LINDE AG

* LINDE INTERMEDIATE HOLDING AG WILL ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH LINDE AG REGARDING A MERGER AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)