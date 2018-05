May 4 (Reuters) - Linde AG:

* WAITING PERIOD FOR PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN PRAXAIR, INC. AND LINDE AG UNDER THE COMPETITION ACT (CANADA) EXPIRED, SATISFYING A CLOSING CONDITION

* LINDE PLC SAYS BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH PRAXAIR IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: