Oct 10 (Reuters) - Linde says

* 33.21 percent of Linde’s shares have been tendered for planned merger with Praxair as of Oct 10

* Acceptance period for the exchange offer ends on October 24

* Among those who have tendered are Artisan Partners, Australian Super, Bay Street Capital, Dodge & Cox, Norges Bank Investment Management, Northern Cross LLC, Nuveen TIAA Investments, Schroder Investment Management, T. Rowe Price, Union Investment Source text: bit.ly/2yDzciY Further company coverage: