BRIEF-Lindsay Corp Reports Q2 EPS $0.16

March 29 (Reuters) - Lindsay Corp:

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE $130.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $133 MILLION

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE A $2.6 MILLION TAX EXPENSE DUE TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MILLION AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017

* LINDSAY - "AGRICULTURAL MARKET CONDITIONS" EXPECTED "TO REMAIN CHALLENGING UNTIL THERE IS A MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN COMMODITY PRICES AND FARM INCOME"