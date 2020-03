BRIEF-Lindt Confirms Mid- To Long-Term Growth Targets, Keeps Dividend

March 31 (Reuters) - Lindt & Spruengli:

* LINDT & SPRÜNGLI HAS STARTED CURRENT YEAR VERY STRONGLY, GAINING MARKET SHARE IN ALL STRATEGICALLY IMPORTANT MARKETS

* SINCE BEGINNING OF MARCH, GLOBAL HEALTH AND ECONOMIC CRISIS RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC, TOGETHER WITH SEVERE RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED TO LIMIT SPREAD OF VIRUS IN MANY MAJOR MARKETS, ARE IMPACTING LINDT & SPRÜNGLI’S BUSINESS

* MID- TO LONG-TERM GROWTH TARGETS MAINTAINED AND DIVIDEND CONFIRMED

* IMPACTS AFFECT MAINLY TRAVEL RETAIL, OWN STORE NETWORK, FOOD SERVICE AS WELL AS GROCERY TRADE IN CERTAIN MARKETS.

* E-COMMERCE BUSINESS, HOME DELIVERY AND PICK-UP SERVICES AT SOME STORES ARE YET GAINING IMPORTANCE

* FOR COMING YEARS, LINDT & SPRÜNGLI MAINTAINS ITS EXISTING MID- TO LONG-TERM ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TARGET OF 5-7% P.A., COMBINED WITH A STEADY IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING MARGIN OF 20-40 BASIS POINTS P.A

* WHILE EXTENT AND DURATION OF SITUATION ARE STILL UNCERTAIN, GROUP’S GROWTH AND FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2020 IS NO LONGER VALID

* LINDT & SPRÜNGLI CONTINUES TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENT OF OUTBREAK

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF A DIVIDEND INCLUDING A SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY DIVIDEND ON APRIL 24, 2020 OF CHF 1,750 PER REGISTERED SHARE AND CHF 175 PER PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)