March 5 (Reuters) - Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG :

* CFO SAYS GLOBAL COCOA BEAN SUPPLY BROADLY MATCHES DEMAND, ONLY SMALL SURPLUS OF ABOUT 130,000 TONNES EXPECTED THIS YEAR

* CEO SAYS HE EXPECTS GLOBAL CHOCOLATE MARKET TO GROW ABOUT 2 PERCENT THIS YEAR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)