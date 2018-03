March 20(Reuters) - Line Corp

* Says its unit signed a business and capital alliance with SoftBank Group Corp, on March 20

* Says SoftBank Group Corp will acquire new shares of the company’s unit through private placement

* Says the company will cut stake in the unit to 49 percent from 100 percent

* Says payment date on April 2

* Says previous press was disclosed on Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TS8Tt6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)