June 25 (Reuters) - Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc:

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPC1 CELL THERAPY PROGRAM FOR SPINAL CORD INJURY

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO MEET WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION TO DISCUSS FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF OPC1 PROGRAM BY END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: