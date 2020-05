BRIEF-Lineage Cell Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Option With Cancer Research UK For Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Program

May 7 (Reuters) - Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc:

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION WITH CANCER RESEARCH UK FOR IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CELL THERAPY PROGRAM

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC - LINEAGE WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF VAC2 PRODUCT CANDIDATE

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC - LINEAGE WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES DERIVED FROM VAC PLATFORM

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC - CANCER RESEARCH UK WILL PROVIDE INPUT ON POTENTIAL USE OF VAC IN INFECTIOUS DISEASE SPACE TO DEVELOP A VACCINE AGAINST SARS-COV-2