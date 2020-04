April 24 (Reuters) - Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc:

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS CONDUCTS SALE OF SHARES IN ONCOCYTE CORPORATION

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC - PRICING OF SALE OF 1.7 MILLION ONCOCYTE SHARES AT A PRICE TO BUYERS OF $2.27 PER SHARE

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC - NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF ONCOCYTE SHARES WERE ABOUT $3.7 MILLION