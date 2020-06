BRIEF-Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reinitiates Patient Enrollment In Clinical Study Of Opregen

June 18 (Reuters) - Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc:

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS REINITIATES PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN CLINICAL STUDY OF OPREGEN® FOR TREATMENT OF DRY AMD WITH GEOGRAPHIC ATROPHY

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATES IT WILL COMPLETE ENROLLMENT OF LAST 3 PATIENTS IN COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN CLINICAL STUDY IN Q3 OF 2020