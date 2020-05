May 7 (Reuters) - Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc:

* LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $711,000 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ANTICIPATE OUR NET OPERATIONAL SPEND FOR 2020 WILL INCREASE MODESTLY

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06