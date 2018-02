Feb 13 (Reuters) - LINEDATA SERVICES SA:

* REG-LINEDATA SERVICES : 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS - A REFLECTION OF THE GROUP‘S INVESTMENT STRATEGIES

* FY NET INCOME EUR 19.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR ‍​43.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.35 PER SHARE‍​

* LINEDATA IS CONFIRMING ITS CONFIDENCE IN ITS CONTINUED GROWTH IN 2018.