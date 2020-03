March 27 (Reuters) - Linekong Interactive Group Co Ltd :

* LINEKONG INTERACTIVE GROUP CO LTD- FY REVENUE RMB226.0 MILLION FOR YEAR, DOWN 50.6%

* LINEKONG INTERACTIVE GROUP CO LTD - FY LOSS FOR THE YEAR RMB112.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB163.0 MILLION

* LINEKONG INTERACTIVE GROUP - AT THIS STAGE, CONSIDER CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DOES NOT HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OPERATION SUBSEQUENT TO YEAR END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: