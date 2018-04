April 4 (Reuters) - Linewell Software Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT EXPECTS TO WIN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CONTRACT WORTH 106.7 MILLION YUAN ($16.93 million)

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO UNLOAD ENTIRE 4.18 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AT NO LOWER THAN 10 YUANPER SHARE WITHIN SIX MONTHS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Jln7B8; bit.ly/2GvJRQU Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)