March 31 (Reuters) - Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd :

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RB5.88 BILLION VERSUS RMB3.78 BILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB233.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB1.16 BILLION

* DUE TO COVID-19, PRODUCTION AND OPERATION ACTIVITIES OF GROUP, INCLUDING PURCHASE OF RAW MATERIALS, SALES, ARE AFFECTED