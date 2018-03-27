FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Linical unit to buy Accelovance for 3.47 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27(Reuters) - Linical Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary LINICAL USA INC and LINICAL USA’s wholly owned subsidiary Magnolia Acquisition Corp signed a contract, regarding merger between Magnolia Acquisition Corp and U.S.-based firm Accelovance,Inc

* Says Magnolia Acquisition Corp will be dissolved after the merger

* Says LINICAL USA INC will acquire 100 percent stake in Accelovance,Inc after the merger, for 3.47 billion yen in total

* Transaction date in April

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xWLQpM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

