April 14 (Reuters) - LiNiu Technology Group:

* LINIU TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 6, YIP CHEUK FAI PROVIDED CO WITH NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY - SEC FILING

* LINIU TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS YIP'S RESIGNED DUE TO HIS DISAGREEMENT WITH SOME MEMBERS OF THE BOARD ON THE STRATEGY AND DIRECTION OF THE COMPANY