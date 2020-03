March 17 (Reuters) - Linius Technologies Ltd:

* IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO REDUCE OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURE

* EXPECTS ALL PERSONNEL TO BE WORKING FROM HOME IN NEAR FUTURE AS A PRECAUTION TO COVID-19, BUSINESS CONTINUES

* MADE A SERIES IMMEDIATE SPECIFIC COST REDUCTIONS EXTENDING OPERATIONAL RUNWAY THROUGH FINANCIAL PERIOD Q1 2021

* BOARD & SENIOR MANAGEMENT TO TAKE SIGNIFICANT PAY CUTS IN SHORT TERM RANGING FROM 20% TO 80% OF TOTAL COMPENSATION