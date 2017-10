Oct 26 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:

* LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA ENTERS THE FRENCH MARKET BY ACQUIRING NETMESSAGE

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 31 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍CASH PART OF TRANSACTION WILL BE FULLY FINANCED THROUGH LINK‘S CORPORATE FUND AND BOND.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)