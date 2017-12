Dec 22 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group Asa:

* ‍LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA ENTERS AUSTRIAN MARKET BY ACQUIRING SIMPLE SMS​

* ‍AGREED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS EUR 2 MILLION, ON A CASH-FREE AND DEBT-FREE BASIS​

* TRANSACTION WILL BE STRUCTURED AS AN ACQUISITION BY LINK OF SISTER COMPANIES SIMPLE SMS GMBH AND SIMPLE SMS WHOLESALE GMBH​