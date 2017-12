Dec 27 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:

* SUNDAHL APS CONTROLLED BY SØREN SUNDAHL, BOARD MEMBER OF LINK MOBILITY GROUP , BUYS 46.907 SHARES IN COMPANY

* BOUGHT 46.907 SHARES IN LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF NOK 143.45 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)