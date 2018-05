May 4 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:

* LINK MOBILITY PARTNERS WITH LOOP AI LABS TO INTRODUCE THE NEXT GENERATION

* HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SAN FRANCISCO BASED LOOP AI LABS

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH SAN FRANCISCO BASED LOOP AI LABS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)