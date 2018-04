BRIEF-Link Mobility Signs Term Sheet Regarding Acquisition Of SeeMe In Hungary

April 17 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:

* LINK MOBILITY SIGNS TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF SEEME IN HUNGARY

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT 30 OF MAY 2018.

* HAS ENTERED INTO A TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF HUNGARIAN MOBILE MESSAGING COMPANY DREAM INTERACTIVE LTD

* ACQUISITION IS FURTHERMORE SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LINK.

* AGREED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS EUR 2 MILLION, ON A CASH-FREE AND DEBT-FREE BASIS

* INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN DREAM INTERACTIVE LTD FROM SELLERS ANDRAS PFAFF AND PAL SIMON

* ACQUISITION IS CONDITIONAL UPON A SATISFACTORY RESULT OF A DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS TO BE PERFORMED BY LINK