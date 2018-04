BRIEF-Link Mobility Signs Term Sheet To Buy Two European Messaging Companies

April 30 (Reuters) - LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA:

* LINK MOBILITY ENTERS THE UK MARKET AND STRENGTHENING ITS FRENCH POSITION

* TWO ACQUISITIONS REPRESENT AN AGREED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF COMPANIES OF EUR 6.5 MILLION

* SIGNS TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF TWO EUROPEAN MESSAGING COMPANIES

TWO ACQUISITIONS REPRESENT AN AGREED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF COMPANIES OF EUR 6.5 MILLION, ON A CASH-FREE AND DEBT-FREE BASIS AND ASSUMING A NORMALIZED LEVEL OF WORKING CAPITAL