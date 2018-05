May 22 (Reuters) - Link Motion Inc:

* LINK MOTION ISSUES SHAREHOLDER LETTER

* LINK MOTION - REGARDING ALLEGATIONS BY A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE, HAVE TURNED MATTER OVER TO SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS

* LINK MOTION INC - REITERATE COMMITMENTS & MILESTONES FOR THIS YEAR RELATED TO SMART CAR & SMART RIDE BUSINESSES