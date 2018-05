BRIEF-Link Motion Provides Update On Filing Of Form 20-F

May 15 (Reuters) - Link Motion Inc:

* LINK MOTION PROVIDES UPDATE ON FILING OF FORM 20-F

* LINK MOTION - DURING FINAL PREPARATION OF CO’S 2017 20-F, MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED AN ERROR REGARDING CLASSIFICATION OF RMB512 MILLION OF CO’S TERM DEPOSITS

* LINK MOTION - DETERMINED THAT PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR PERIODS ENDING IN Q2, Q3, Q4, FY 2016, 2016 20-F, SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON

* LINK MOTION - DETERMINED THAT UNAUDITED FINANCIALS RELEASED IN ALL PERIODS IN 2017 INCLUDING ENTIRE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON

* LINK MOTION - A COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF CO’S BOARD HAS BEEN INVESTIGATING ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF CO

* LINK MOTION - A FORMER SENIOR EXECUTIVE OF CO HAS ADVANCED ALLEGATIONS REGARDING CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE EXECUTIVE'S DEPARTURE FROM CO